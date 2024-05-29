🇫🇮 Call for Finnish companies to join the Health Day at Osaka Expo

Japan and Finland face similar challenges in the demographic structure of their societies. Photo: Adobe Stoc

Finland is participating World Exhibition 2025 in Osaka, Japan with joint project with other Nordic countries. One of the three leading themes of the Nordic Expo 2025 Osaka is Health and Wellbeing. As the main focus for the World Expo is Future Society, this health theme fits very well to it and brings a great opportunity to introduce the Finnish leading technologies and innovations for health care and general wellbeing.

Japan is facing similar challenges as Finland with an ageing population and new healthcare needs in the near future. Business Finland’s Health Reimagined 2035 mission aims to accelerate systemic change and help solve major global challenges. The mission also identifies significant future market opportunities for Finnish companies.

During Expo 2025 Osaka, Business Finland will organize a joint day for Finnish companies working with digital health, medical technology, data usage, innovations for seniors and illness prevention, as well as wellbeing solutions. These health topics offer huge potential for Finnish companies in both Japanese and global markets.

WELCOME TO JOIN THE HEALTH DAY AT THE NORDIC PAVILION!

We invite Finnish companies, research organizations, and universities that offer solutions, innovations, or world-class research in health and wellbeing to join the company day and showcase to the world what Finland can offer.

The Health Day’s program will be tailored to the participants’ expertise and interests. The date will be confirmed in late June, and the Health Day is planned to coincide with a major health exhibition in Japan to offer a comprehensive experience.

EXHIBITION EXPLORER FUNDING IN BUSINESS FINLAND

Business Finland offers funding for SME and midcap companies for exhibitions. We award Exhibition Explorer grants to groups of at least four SME and/or midcap companies who are participating in an international B2B trade fairs that are held abroad. Funding requires at least four eligible applications for the same event. When four applications have arrived in Business Finland, we will process the applications. At least half of the aforementioned group of companies must be SMEs. The companies in the group need to have a true desire to grow and internationalize their business.

Exhibition Explorer can be applied for the stand packages.

More information about the Exhibition Explorer Funding

MORE INFORMATION

Meria Heikelä

Director, MSc

Business Finland, Finland Trade Commission, London

meria.heikela (at) businessfinland.fi

Tel. +44 778 715 3014

Originally published on 28 May by Nordic Investment Bank.

