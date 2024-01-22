🇫🇮 Business Finland: SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS HELPS CRITICAL AUTHORITY COMMUNICATIONS IN HARSH CONDITIONS

The 6G-SatMTC project, funded by Business Finland’s 6G Bridge program, aims to facilitate communications between authorities in situations such as large forest fires, maritime and remote mining areas.

Effective communication links are critical for the seamless flow of information between authorities. Data and situational awareness must flow between border guards, police and fire brigades, for example, at all times. In areas where the network is not functioning properly or at all, separate satellite phones or other satellite communication devices are needed.

The 6G-SatMTC (6G-enabled Satellite-based Machine Type Connectivity for Demanding Applications in Remote Regions) project aims to seamlessly integrate the terrestrial and satellite networks, ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity in all conditions.

“As we live in an increasingly connected world, we are building and deploying solutions that do not allow disconnection. We are increasingly seeing major natural disasters where it is essential that authorities are able to communicate unhindered and efficiently across borders. Satellite-based communications will address all these different scenarios. Finland has globally renowned expertise in communications network and satellite technology and the international business potential of 6G-SatMTC is enormous. Finland should make this a new export asset,” says Business Finland’s Ecosystem Manager Sixten Sandström.

A WIDE RANGE OF USES

The specific objective of the project is to support the response to large forest fires, so that firefighters can always have up-to-date situational awareness and reliable communication. Maritime, mining, health, agriculture and road logistics in areas with poor terrestrial network coverage can also benefit from the solution.

The 6G-SatMTC project is funded by Business Finland’s 6G Bridge program. The project coordinator is VTT. Project partners include the University of Oulu, Nokia, Airbus, Keysight, ABB, Fairspectrum, Suomen Erillisverkot, Magister, Verkotan and Weir Minerals.

Photo: Olavi Airaksinen

Originally published on 17 January by Business Finland.

