🇫🇮 Bittium Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Bittium TAC WIN™ System’s Products and Bittium Tough Comnode™ Devices for Tactical Communications

Press release by Bittium

18

Bittium Supplies the Finnish Defence Forces with Bittium TAC WIN™ System’s Products and Bittium Tough Comnode™ Devices for Tactical Communications

Bittium Corporation press release on December 20, 2023, at 5.00 pm (CET+1)

Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the software-defined radio-based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network™ (TAC WIN) system’s products and Bittium Tough Comnode™ communication devices and related accessories. The products will be used by all troops of the Finnish Defence Forces to support the combat doctrine where mobility, leading the troops on the move, and effective communications play a key role.

The purchase order is based on a Framework Agreement between Bittium and the Finnish Defence Forces on the purchase of the software-defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network™ (TAC WIN) system’s products and Bittium Tough Comnode™ communication devices and related accessories. Bittium announced the signing of the Frame Agreement with a stock exchange release on November 14, 2023. The Framework Agreement covers the years 2023–2028 and has a total value of EUR 51.6 million at the maximum. According to the Framework Agreement, the Finnish Defence Forces will issue separate purchase orders for the products in several batches during the validity period of the Agreement.

The value of the purchase order received now is approximately EUR 3.7 million. The deliveries of the ordered products start during the year 2023.

Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network™

Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) is a software-defined radio (SDR) based wireless broadband network system intended for military and public safety use. With the system, MANET (mobile ad hoc network), link, and connection networks can be formed into one logical IP network quickly, no matter what the location is. Bittium TAC WIN is compatible with existing fixed and wireless network infrastructures. The core of the system is a tactical router that enables users to freely form both wired and wireless broadband data transfer IP connections. The tactical router also enables connections to different types of terminals and other communication systems in order to connect them into a single communication network. In addition to the router, the system comprises three types of radio heads, and each radio head covers its own frequency band area and can be used for flexible formation of optimized network topologies for different communication needs. All the products of the system are designed for harsh conditions, and thanks to the system’s automated functions, the implementation of the system can be done quickly. Due to the software-based functionality of the Bittium TAC WIN system, it can be easily updated with additional performance, which allows it to be developed and maintained cost-efficiently throughout the whole lifespan of the system.

More information: https://www.bittium.com/tactical-communications/bittium-tactical-wireless-ip-network

Bittium Tough Comnode™

The versatile Bittium Tough Comnode fulfills the data transfer needs of the mobile troops by functioning for example as a VoIP phone, an IP router, and an SHDSL repeater. Bittium Tough Comnode is rugged and easy to install in different environments and it is also portable by soldiers on the battlefield. The device is compatible with the software defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network™ (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough SDR™ radios, which are meant for broadband tactical communications. The Tough Comnode device offers diverse connectivity options also to third-party equipment and systems. Bittium Tough Comnode also enables using legacy Combat Net Radios (CNR) as part of the IP-based tactical communication system (Radio over IP, RoIP).

More information: https://www.bittium.com/tactical-communications/bittium-tough-comnode

Further information:

Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Defense & Security

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defense(a)bittium.com

Distribution:

Main media

Bittium – Defense & Security

Bittium is a trusted Finnish company with over 35 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies and biosignal processing. For the Defense & Security market, Bittium provides the most modern products and solutions for tactical and secure communications. The products and solutions for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice to all troops across the battlefield. For secure communications, Bittium offers proven mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to the CONFIDENTIAL level. Bittium’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 82.5 million and operating profit was EUR 0.3 million. Bittium is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange. www.bittium.com

Originally published on 19 December by Bittium.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.