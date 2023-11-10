🇫🇮 Bittium Showcases Its First-Class Medical Technology Products and Engineering Services at Medica 2023 Event

Bittium showcases its innovative remote monitoring solutions for detecting arrhythmias, monitoring the electrical activity of the heart, measuring the brain activity of intensive care patients, and testing for sleep apnea, as well as engineering services for developing medical and healthcare technology, at the Medica 2023 event. Medica is one of the largest B2B trade fairs in the medical field and attracts more than 80,000 visitors annually. The event is in Düsseldorf, Germany, on 13–16 November 2023.

In the healthcare technology market, significant development is taking place regarding the treatment of patients, especially outside hospitals. There is an increased effort to prevent diseases and health problems with the help of early diagnostics, and the aim is to discharge patients at an earlier stage to reduce hospital and treatment days. These significantly increase the efficiency of healthcare processes, reduce costs, and improve the treatment experience. The prerequisite for the prevention of health problems and early discharge is enabling accurate monitoring and measurement in home conditions by remote monitoring.

At the event, Bittium’s experts will exhibit advanced remote monitoring solutions for detecting arrhythmias, monitoring the electrical activity of the heart, measuring the brain activity of intensive care patients, and testing for sleep apnea. Remote monitoring solutions enable faster diagnosis and further treatment of patients. All of Bittium’s measurement solutions are integrated with the cloud-based back-end systems that enable the analysis of data regardless of location.

Traditional methods of sleep apnea diagnosis involve spending a night in a sleep laboratory for a polysomnography study, making the process inconvenient and costly. The advanced Home Sleep Apnea Test and Analysis Solution Bittium Respiro™, which will be on display at the event, focuses on night-time polygraphy measurement performed at home. The solution captures and evaluates common instances of sleep-disordered breathing, employing artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of the analysis process. Bittium Respiro™ conducts a preliminary analysis of the data collected during the home study, transforming it into a visually informative format. This solution streamlines the clinical team’s workflow for subsequent analysis and diagnosis. Bittium Respiro™ received CE approval under the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) of the European Union in December 2022 and is one of the first sleep apnea testing devices in Europe to receive this certification.

Bittium’s product development experts are showcasing world-class technology know-how that enables, for example, the development of innovative wireless devices that use the latest technologies and can be used in the areas of healthcare and well-being. Customers benefit from Bittium’s strong expertise and experience in all stages of product development, including versatile know-how of both hardware and software, as well as specialized expertise in wireless connectivity and information security. The high quality of the product development projects is based on processes carried out according to the ISO 13485 certificate.

The engineering services are complemented by the Bittium Cellular IoT Solution . The solution eases and speeds up the development of technology products for remote healthcare and monitoring of well-being and enables wireless data transfer directly to cloud services over mobile networks.

Medical products are on display at stand 9/C15:

Products and solutions for cardiology:

Bittium Faros™ ECG measuring and monitoring device

ECG measuring and monitoring device Bittium Cardiac Navigator™ analysis software for ECG measurement data

analysis software for ECG measurement data Bittium OmegaSnap™ a family of disposable ECG patch electrodes

a family of disposable ECG patch electrodes Bittium HolterPlus™ web-based remote cardiac monitoring solution

Products and solutions for neurophysiology:

Bittium Respiro™ a modern sleep apnea screening device (HSAT- Home Sleep Apnea Testing)

a modern sleep apnea screening device (HSAT- Home Sleep Apnea Testing) Bittium Respiro Analyst™ analysis software for sleep apnea measurement data

analysis software for sleep apnea measurement data Bittium BrainStatus™ a compact EEG measuring and monitoring system

a compact EEG measuring and monitoring system Bittium BrainStatus™ with Cerenion C-Trend for measuring the brain function of intensive care patients

for measuring the brain function of intensive care patients Bittium NeurOne™ EEG measuring device for clinical and research use

Visit https://www.bittium.com/medical for more information on the offering.

The engineering services are showcased at the Wearable Technologies pavilion 12/D33:

Wireless solutions – Bittium’s core competence is mastering different radio and antenna technologies and the application of this expertise to different solutions that use wireless connectivity. Bittium’s in-house RF and antenna test laboratories support the development work and enable comprehensive project deliveries to the customers.

– Bittium’s core competence is mastering different radio and antenna technologies and the application of this expertise to different solutions that use wireless connectivity. Bittium’s in-house RF and antenna test laboratories support the development work and enable comprehensive project deliveries to the customers. Innovative, power-optimized devices – Bittium specializes in the development of small, power-optimized devices that include different sensors. The device development expertise is complemented with strong know-how of embedded software and the combination enables the development of different types of systems for demanding environments.

– Bittium specializes in the development of small, power-optimized devices that include different sensors. The device development expertise is complemented with strong know-how of embedded software and the combination enables the development of different types of systems for demanding environments. Standards-based services – The high quality of Bittium’s product development services is based on processes carried out according to the ISO 13485 certificate, and Bittium’s in-house test laboratories are utilized in the verification and validation of the products.

Visit https://www.bittium.com/engineering-services/medical-healthcare for more information on the offering.

Further information:

Antti Näykki

Senior Vice President, Medical Technologies

Tel. +358 (0)40 3443507

Jari Inget

Vice President, Engineering Services

Tel. +358 40 344 3507

