🇫🇮 Biovian and 3P Biopharmaceuticals join forces to create 3PBIOVIAN

11

Biovian and 3P Biopharmaceuticals (“3P”), two leading biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), announced today their combination to establish a new pan-European leader in their field. Backed by their common shareholder, Keensight Capital, one of the leading private equity funds dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments, the combination of Biovian and 3P further extends the group’s value proposition to address complex customer needs across the entire development cycle.

The combined Group, named 3PBIOVIAN, will offer unparalleled end-to-end development and manufacturing services for all protein expression systems and viral vectors, both for Drug Substance and Drug Product, from preclinical to clinical development and commercial phases. Leveraging a joint 40-year track record, expertise, capabilities, and financial strength, the Group will position itself as a leading pan-European independent biologics CDMO, aiming to spearhead the development of drugs tackling patients’ unmet clinical needs.

We are thrilled about this opportunity and the new chapter for our combined companies. The highly synergistic and comprehensive service offering allows 3PBIOVIAN to further enhance its competitiveness in the biologics CDMO market Antti Nieminen Deputy CEO at 3PBIOVIAN

The combination of technology, capabilities and most importantly, the quality of the human team, positions us a leader in the highly dynamic international market for the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies. Dámaso Molero Sánchez CEO at 3PBIOVIAN

With a combined 40-year track record and a commitment to quality, both companies have always prioritized customer-centric service. The consolidation of these two technically and financially strong players creates a powerful global end-to-end service provider. Pierre Remy Managing Partner at Keensight Capital

About 3PBIOVIAN

3PBIOVIAN is a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), delivering end-to end services for biotech and pharma companies. Our service offering includes microbial and mammalian protein expression platforms, viral vector production for adenoviruses and adeno-associated viruses, cell therapy, and plasmid DNA production. Additionally, we provide fill and finish services for recombinant proteins and viral vectors. With a combined track record of 40 years in process development and analytical methods development, complemented by our experience in process scale-up, GMP manufacturing, and commercial supply, we are equipped to offer comprehensive manufacturing services at all stages, encompassing Drug Substance and Drug Product. Our manufacturing sites in Pamplona-Noáin, Spain, and Turku, Finland seamlessly support the diverse needs of our clients, covering pre-clinical and clinical supply to full-scale commercial manufacturing.

www.3pbiovian.com

Originally published on 1 February by Biovian.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.