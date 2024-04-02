🇫🇮 Basemark Selected To Join The EIC Scaling Club Network As One Of Europe’s Highest-Potential Deep Tech Scale-Ups

🇫🇮 Basemark Selected To Join The EIC Scaling Club Network As One Of Europe’s Highest-Potential Deep Tech Scale-Ups

2

Brussels, Belgium | 28 March 2024 – 9 AM CET

Basemark today announced that it has been selected by the EIC Scaling Club as one of the highest-potential European deep tech scale-ups poised to make a positive, global impact.

The EIC Scaling Club today unveiled the selection of the first 48 European deep tech scale-ups to join its curated community of standout companies, investors, corporate innovators, mentors, media firms and other industry stakeholders. Basemark will join the international high-level network effective immediately.

Ahead of the ‘Ignition Forum’ event held on 9-10 April in Brussels and Leuven, Belgium, the EIC Scaling Club shared the 48 names of the initial cohort of deep tech scale-ups that stand to benefit from its wide range of services.

Basemark was carefully selected based on a number of factors and falls one within four predefined market sector opportunities, namely Next-Gen Computing.

The full list can be consulted here https://eicscalingclub.eu/news/48.

In total, ten market sector opportunities have been identified as crucial for positive impact; others include Next-Gen Computing, Digital Security & Trust, Smart Mobility and Renewable Energies.

Backed by the European Innovation Council, the flagship programme of the European Commission with a budget north of €10 billion, the EIC Scaling Club’s mission is to significantly grow the value of the selected world-class businesses and help maximise their positive impact on a global level.

The EIC Scaling Club will assist Basemark and the other hand-picked deep tech scale-ups with fundraising support, leadership mentoring and coaching, corporate partnership identification and matchmaking, media visibility, recruitment, and much more.

Basemark will be part of an esteemed community that will grow to 120+ deep tech champions in the near future, which the EIC Scaling Club will surround with hundreds of the world’s leading investment firms, corporations, media representatives, vetted business mentors and other industry stakeholders.

“On behalf of all the partners working together to turn the EIC Scaling Club into a ‘catalyst for scale’, we welcome the first 48 companies into the fold and are delighted that Basemark is part of the mix. In unison with our investor, corporate, mentor and media stakeholder members, we will ensure that the selected deep tech companies derive as much value for their businesses as possible, as fast as possible,” said William Stevens, co-founder and group managing director of Tech Tour, coordinator of the EIC Scaling Club.

“Time is of the essence when building category leaders in the deep tech sector, and our goal is to accelerate our company members on their scale-up journey,” added Stevens.

For Additional Information

Sofia Ohlson

Basemark

Digital Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About Basemark

Basemark Oy is a forerunning provider of software & tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development – AR Navigation, AR ADAS visualization, AR PoI visualization on AR HUDs and Video AR screens. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2015 and has operations in Finland, Germany, and the US. Basemark is the developer of Rocksolid AR, which consists of automotive grade AR Studio tool, AR SDK and runtimes that are optimized for automotive SW & HW environments. Basemark also develops system performance evaluation tools such as Basemark Automotive Testing Suite.

For more information, please visit basemark.com.

Basemark and Rocksolid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be the property of their respective owners.

About the EIC Scaling Club

The EIC Scaling Club is a curated community where 120+ European deep tech scale-ups with the potential to build world-class businesses and solve major global challenges come together with investors, corporate innovators and other industry stakeholders to spur growth.

The top 120+ European deep tech companies will be carefully selected from a pool of high-growth scale-ups that have benefitted from EIC financial schemes, other European and national innovation programmes, and beyond.

The EIC Scaling Club is an EIC-funded initiative run in partnership with Tech Tour, Bpifrance (EuroQuity), Hello Tomorrow, Tech.eu (Webrazzi), EurA and IESE Business School.

For more information and a contact form, please visit EICScalingClub.eu

Originally published on 28 March by Basemark.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.