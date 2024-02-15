🇫🇮 Basemark And Ultraleap Collaborate To Add Haptics And Hand-Tracking To AR HUDs 

Helsinki, Finland and Bristol, United Kingdom | February 15th, 2024

Basemark, a leading provider of automotive AR software, and Ultraleap Ltd, a global leader in hand-tracking and haptic solutions, announced a collaboration today. Ultraleap Ltd is now an official member of Basemark’s Rocksolid Ecosystem, a network of companies dedicated to accelerating and pioneering innovative and immersive solutions for automotive AR experiences.

The adoption of Augmented Reality Heads-up Displays (AR HUDs) are increasing as in-vehicle HMI systems have become more complex. AR HUDs can reduce this complexity and eliminate the need for drivers to take their eyes off the road, making driving safer. Due to the ability of AR HUDs to project essential information directly onto the driver’s line of sight, they play a significant role in reducing distractions caused by shifting focus between the road and in-vehicle HMI systems.

By integrating Basemark’s automotive AR software solution, Rocksolid AR, alongside Ultraleap’s mid-air haptics and hand-tracking solution, customers can further enhance AR HUD experiences. The integration enables drivers to interact with AR content directly on the windshield while haptics are projected onto their hands connecting and confirming their actions, eliminating the need to remove their eyes from the road. This allows drivers to confidently engage with various vehicle functions, including interacting with AR content generated by Rocksolid AR, such as accessing Point of Interest (POI) information.

“AR HUDs are rapidly being adopted by the automotive industry. We’re already witnessing several OEMs announcing their intent to incorporate AR HUDs into new vehicle models. By adding haptics and hand gestures to AR HUDs, it’s possible to make driving even safer I’m delighted that Ultraleap has become a part of our Rocksolid Ecosystem, as this collaboration allows us to jointly explore and develop innovative and safe automotive AR HUD experiences”, says Tero Sarkkinen, Founder and CEO of Basemark.

Jonny Codling, VP of Automotive at Ultraleap said: “Adding interactivity to AR HUDs is the next natural step in making these vehicle HMI experiences safer, more engaging and useful for vehicle users. With their impressive Rocksolid Ecosystem, Basemark has built an innovative community working at the very forefront of automotive AR design. We are proud to join this group to work with likeminded companies on the next generation of automotive AR HUD experiences and deliver first class interactivity through our haptics and hand tracking technologies.”

About Basemark

Basemark Oy is a forerunning provider of software & tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development – AR Navigation, AR ADAS visualization, AR PoI visualization on AR HUDs and Video AR screens. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2015 and has operations in Finland, Germany, and the US. Basemark is the developer of Rocksolid AR, which consists of automotive grade AR Studio tool, AR SDK and runtimes that are optimized for automotive SW & HW environments. Basemark also develops system performance evaluation tools such as Basemark Automotive Testing Suite.

For more information, please visit basemark.com.

Basemark and Rocksolid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be the property of their respective owners.

About Ultraleap

Ultraleap’s world-leading hand tracking and unrivalled mid-air haptic technologies have been developed over 10 years using artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision to allow you to engage with the digital world naturally – without touching surfaces. No touchscreens. No controllers. No keypads. From enhancing 2D screens to developing fully immersive 3D experiences, Ultraleap powers natural, safe, and effortless digital interaction in the increasingly connected world.

Ultraleap employs more than 150 people across Europe, North America and Asia. It has become the first to offer the full vertical stack of software and hardware to enable spatial computing for the automotive, out of home, industrial, XR, entertainment and medical sectors.

For more information, please visit ultraleap.com

