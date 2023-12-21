🇫🇮 Avanto competition

Are you an early-stage startup looking for an extraordinary opportunity? Dive into the Avanto (fin. ”ice hole”), where you can gain global exposure, compete for a thrilling prize, and embark on an unforgettable adventure in the heart of Finland!

WHY PARTICIPATE IN POLAR BEAR PITCHING AVANTO COMPETITION?

Get noticed as your ice hole pitch will be witnessed by the international media and the passionate Polar Bear Pitching Global Community across the world.

Receive a high-quality video of your pitch that you can use for marketing, promotion, and investor outreach in future.

If you win over our panel of judges with your pitch, you’ll be awarded a generous prize of 10 000 euros to fuel your startup’s growth.

Forge lasting connections and create memorable experiences while participating in the world’s coolest startup event!

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

We’re offering five free tickets to the event: two for your startup team and three for your invaluable support crew.

We provide accommodation in Oulu for the pitching crew* and discount for accomodation for the support crew.

*We provide a twin room for 2 nights in Oulu 28.2.-1.3. for one or two people from the startup team pitching in the Avanto Competition.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Startup Team: Your startup must have a minimum of two and maximum of ten team members with versatile expertise. The team should have a diverse skill set that complements the startup’s goals. You must nominate one or two people from your team, who will be pitching in the icehole.

Innovative Idea: Your startup should present an innovative idea with significant growth potential.

Minimum Viable Product (MVP): Your startup must have at least a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), Demo or a prototype that demonstrates the feasibility and potential of your idea. Your product should be ready for testing or use. Please provide access or relevant information about the product in your application.

Stage of Startup: We are primarily interested in startups in their early phases. Your startup should preferably not have raised funding beyond 1 million euros.

APPLICATION PROCESS

To apply, please, complete the online application form and upload the required materials. Selected startups will be interviewed for the next stage. Selection is done by Polar Bear Pitching team with the help from the local investors and experts.

Materials:

Pitch Deck: Submit a well-structured pitch deck (PDF or PowerPoint format) that provides an in-depth overview of your startup, including the problem you are addressing, your solution, market analysis, business model, and future plans. Please keep the pitch deck concise, with a maximum of 10 slides.

Selection Criteria:

Innovation and potential for growth

Team expertise and commitment

Clarity and effectiveness of the pitch deck

Viability and readiness of the product

Alignment with the goals and spirit of the Polar Bear Pitching

Timeline:

Please submit your application by 5th of January 2024 at 16:00 EET, GMT+2 . Late submissions will not be considered.

Shortlisted applicants for interview will be notified by 15th of January 2024 .

. Selected startups pitching in the Avanto Competition will be announced on our website by middle of January 2024.

APPLY FOR THE AVANTO COMPETITION

