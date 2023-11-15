🇫🇮 An honourable mention in the Teknologia 23 startup competition for the organic chips developed by Finnadvance/

Press release from Oulu Health

Oulu-based Health & Life Science company, Finnadvance, joined the Teknologia 23 startup competition and returned home with an honourable mention.

The competition was held in cooperation with the Finnish Business Angels Network (FiBAN) already for the third time. The jury selected six innovative solutions for the finals from the pool of twenty health start-ups. Finnadvance was recognised for its organic chips that enable personalized medicines. The goal of the platform developed by Finnadvance is to speed up drug development and enable individualized drugs that are best suited for each individual. The platform is based on chips formed from human tissues grown in the laboratory. The technology can replace animal experiments and pave the way for personalized medicine and a sustainable future in medicine.

Read more (in Finnish).

Contact person

Prateek Singh

CEO, Finnadvance

[email protected]

Source: Finnadvance

Originally published on 14 November by Oulu Health.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.