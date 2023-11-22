🇫🇮 Aiven Enables Customers to Focus on Data-Driven Innovation with Acquisition of EverSQL

EverSQL’s AI-powered capabilities help optimize data workflows and improve cloud data infrastructure performance while lowering costs

HELSINKI, Finland — November 21, 2023 — Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, today announced it has acquired EverSQL, a database optimization software vendor. With the acquisition, Aiven enhances its platform with AI-driven workload optimization capabilities. This will enable companies to focus on data-driven innovation on top of performant and cost-optimized pipelines and infrastructure.

Today businesses rely on data to power the applications and systems underpinning decision-making, customer experiences and operational efficiencies. But as the importance of data has grown and the supporting infrastructure has become more complex, so has the management burden ­– often at the cost of innovation. Aiven provides the essential toolkit organizations can use to deploy data-centric applications while solving the challenges of managing the data infrastructure.

EverSQL was established to transform and automate database performance analysis – through the use of AI – to speed up applications and free up time for innovation. The company’s popularity has grown quickly, with more than 100,000 software engineers in 90 countries using the solution to optimize their workloads on top of a variety of databases.

By integrating EverSQL’s AI-powered optimization engine into Aiven’s open source platform, Aiven customers will receive automated, personalized and actionable insights to help fine-tune their data architecture. This will result in optimized data workflows, improved performance and lowered costs.

In the coming months, customers using Aiven for PostgreSQL® and Aiven for MySQL® will benefit from automated query optimizations and index recommendations. Subsequently, capabilities will expand to include monitoring and alerting, supported by automatically generated optimization insights that are quick and easy to understand and implement. The EverSQL engine will also be extended across other open source services in the Aiven platform and more advanced service settings and configuration tuning capabilities will be developed. Aiven is fully committed to support and grow the current set of available EverSQL functionalities on top of any database supported in Aiven or elsewhere.

Oskari Saarenmaa, CEO of Aiven, said: “EverSQL brings us industry-leading, AI-powered database optimization capabilities which, when combined with Aiven’s open source cloud data platform, is a unique offering for companies that want to capture more value from their data. Our services are complementary and aligned to a shared goal – to simplify the management of data infrastructures to unleash innovation. I’d like to welcome the talented EverSQL team to Aiven and I am looking forward to collectively delivering even more support, value and capabilities to our combined customer base.”

Oded Valin, EverSQL Co-Founder and CEO, said: “EverSQL has quickly established itself as a leader in the use of AI to automate the process of database performance optimization. As a part of Aiven, EverSQL will be able to deliver autonomous optimization capabilities to even more companies globally and rapidly expand the offering through integration across Aiven’s leading data platform. My fellow EverSQL Co-Founder and CTO Tomer Shay and I are both excited to set up and grow the team dedicated to developing AI-powered optimization capabilities at Aiven.”

