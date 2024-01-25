🇫🇮 A quarter of the commercial marine fishery catch was landed abroad in 2023

The bulk of the Baltic herring catch was fished in the Bothnian Sea

Baltic herring and sprat accounted for 94 per cent of the total commercial marine fishery catch. The volume of the Baltic herring and sprat catch was massed on few vessels: ten trawlers caught two thirds of the total catch. These 27–40 metre vessels were operated on 175 days a year on average and landed their catch in Finland and abroad. At least a thousand kilos of Baltic herring were recorded by some 70 vessels, 30 of which fished with trawls and 40 with gillnets or traps.

“The bulk of the Baltic herring catch was fished in the Bothnian Sea, the sprat catch in the northern part of the Baltic Proper in the area between Hanko and Saaremaa, as well as in the Gulf of Finland,” says Senior Statistician Pirkko Söderkultalahti.

Baltic herring, sprat, cod and salmon catches are regulated by annually agreed international catch quotas, the goal of which is to ensure the sustainable use of fish stocks. In Finland, a Baltic herring quota has been set for two regulatory areas. Of the quota set for the Gulf of Bothnia, 71 per cent was utilised in the previous year, while the corresponding figure was 95 per cent in the Gulf of Finland, the Archipelago Sea and the Baltic Proper.

“Finland’s sprat quota was fully utilised. Less than half of the salmon quota was reached, totalling a little more than 16,500 fish, and 59 per cent of the cod quota of 44,000 kilos was utilised. Only ten years ago, Finland’s cod catch was almost half a million kilos, and the salmon catch was more than twice as large as last year,” says Söderkultalahti.

The Baltic herring and sprat quotas set for 2024 were reduced in the negotiations of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council at the end of 2023. This year, the quota for Finland is roughly 54 million kilos for Baltic herring and some 10 million kilos for sprat. Finland’s salmon quota in the Baltic Proper and the Gulf of Bothnia dropped from 27,000 to 14,000 fish. In the Gulf of Finland, the salmon quota was only reduced slightly, being roughly 9,100. Finland’s cod quota decreased from 44 to 13 tonnes.