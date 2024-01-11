🇫🇮 5 Must-Attend Startup Events Hosted by Maria 01 in 2024

At Maria 01, the Nordics’ leading startup campus and home to over 1,500 members, we host a variety of events throughout the year that connect, educate, and inspire anyone interested in the startup ecosystem. From networking events to pitch competitions, there’s something for everyone here.

To stay up-to-date about all the main upcoming events hosted by Maria 01 in 2024, we recommend subscribing to our Events Calendar 2024. This way, you will never miss out on the opportunity to attend the top startup events taking place in Helsinki.

Please note that these are only placeholders for your calendar and that all our events require separate registration before the event.

Maria 01 Main Events 2024

14 March

Impact Report 2023 Launch

The Maria 01 Impact Report is an annual publication and a comprehensive report on Maria 01’s activities throughout the preceding years. The report gives the reader a look into the Maria 01 Community, sharing insights from our startups, partners, and investors and the impact we as a community have on society and the wider startup ecosystem.

5 June

Maria 365 Pitching Day

Maria 365 is our annual celebration that brings together the Maria 01 Community and our extended network to showcase the most promising startups and success stories. The journey to the main event, the Maria 365 Startup Showcase, begins with the Pitching Day, where all startups from our community are welcome to practice their pitching skills and have a chance to shine and share their stories.

6 June

Maria 01 Community Yard Party

Do you love a great party? Then don’t miss the Maria 01 Community Yard Party, the perfect setting to mingle and unwind before the summer holidays. Get ready for a fun afternoon filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, and great music in the company of over 200 people from the startup ecosystem, all gathering in the Maria yard.

3 October

Maria 365 Showcase & After Party

Maria 365 is the annual gathering of the Maria 01 Community and the Nordic startup ecosystem. It’s the biggest Maria 01 event of the year. The event provides a sneak peek into the daily life at Maria 01 and shares inspiring stories from the founders of the most promising companies that are set to change the world. The event culminates with the legendary Maria 365 After Party hosted in Arcade 5.

19 October

Global Startup Ecosystem Mixer

The Global Startup Ecosystem Mixer is our annual Slush side event that brings together key players from VCs, seed funds, startup hubs, accelerators, incubators, and tech event organisers from all over the world. This networking event is a fantastic opportunity to help build connections with other startup ecosystems and find new opportunities for collaboration.

Subscribe and Stay Connected

Make sure you don’t miss out. By subscribing to our Events Calendar 2024, you’ll also get timely reminders before the event to help keep track of what’s happening and when.

If you also want to check out upcoming events organised by the Maria 01 Community and other event organisers hosted on our campus, you can visit our website here.

We’re looking forward to an exciting year ahead, full of events that will inspire and connect with the entrepreneurial community in Helsinki.

Originally published on 10 January by Maria 01.

