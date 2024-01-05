🇩🇰 Umwelt Energy hires Lasse Mølgaard-Nielsen as new Project Director for North America
We’re kicking off 2024 with some very happy news: As of January 1 we are welcoming Lasse Mølgaard-Nielsen into the Umwelt Energy team as our new Project Director for North American projects.
Based in California, Lasse will help develop and identify projects in North America where we will benefit from his vast knowledge and experience with climatech and renewables.
Lasse has both a master’s in law and an MBA. He has previously worked for seven years at Kromann Reumert in Denmark and later as an advisor at Innovation Centre Denmark, outstationed in Palo Alto California. Here he has helped businesses gain access to markets, partners and new technologies including PtX and CCUS.
We’re looking forward to our collaboration, Lasse!
