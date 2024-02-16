🇩🇰 Nordic Foodtech VC expands in Denmark and welcomes Louise Heiberg as an Investment Director

Louise Heiberg joins Nordic Foodtech VC from PINC, the VC arm of Paulig Group. She is a foodtech engineer by training and has worked for the past decade in and around early-stage investments, especially in the food tech space. She will work out of Copenhagen.

“Creating a sustainable food system has been the common thread of my career. I feel I can facilitate a real change in society in this role. It’s a privilege to join the stellar team of Nordic Foodtech VC and support the next thinkers and doers transforming our food system”, says Louise Heiberg, Investment Director at Nordic Foodtech VC.



Denmark is a global leader in biosolutions

With Louise joining the team, Nordic Foodtech VC strengthens its presence in Copenhagen. The fund has already two portfolio companies in Denmark: Chromologics developing natural food colours, and EvodiaBio producing natural aroma compounds. Both have born out of the strong biotech research and industry in Denmark. The Danish biosolutions industry files 4-5 times as many patents per capita as the average of the 10 leading research nations.

“Denmark is a global leader in biosolutions, from first-mover start-ups to large global players like Novonesis (recent merger of Chr. Hansen & Novozymes), Carlsberg and IFF. The industry also understands the value of partnerships, their role in the ecosystem and new technology. Simply put, Denmark is extremely fertile soil for foodtech startups, especially in the biosolution space”, says Louise Heiberg.



A new fund, following the recipe of the first one

In addition to expanding the geographical presence, Nordic Foodtech VC has started fundraising for its second fund, targeting at 80M€.

“Since launching in 2020, we have built relationships with the research institutions in the region and established Nordic Foodtech VC as a solid substance expert. Fund II will continue with the tried and tested recipe of the Fund I. We will continue to lead pre-seed and seed rounds in impactful deep foodtech companies across the Nordics and Baltics, but will also co-invest in rest of the northern Europe. Having Louise in the team and a foothold in Denmark is a strong start for the expansion”, says Mika Kukkurainen, Co-founder and Partner of Nordic Foodtech VC.

About Nordic Foodtech VC

Nordic Foodtech VC launched its first 42M€ fund in 2020, making it the first early-stage VC in the Nordics explicitly focused on deep foodtech. The fund has now invested in 13 companies in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Estonia.

