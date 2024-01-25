🇩🇰 DeiC hosting Federated Trust and Identity meetings in Copenhagen

Danish NREN DeiC will host the TIIME Unconference and a number of related meetings on federated trust and identity in Copenhagen over four days of the coming week.

Kick off will be on 29 January with working group meetings of REFEDS and MidPoint, followed by an FIM4R session and more MidPoint working group events to follow on 30 January.

The main event – the unconference of Trust and Internet Identity Meeting Europe (TIIME) – will run on 31 January and 1 February. Primary topics to be addressed include cooperation between innovative communities, Identity Management architecture and technology, policy, privacy and business, and more – all in a dynamic, open format aimed at participation, interaction, and collaboration.

During the Federated Identity Management For Research (FIM4R) meeting, NORDUnet’s Licia Florio will give a presentation on the soon-to-start AARC TREE project.