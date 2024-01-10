🇩🇰 Danish Mette Lyng Hansen new Head of award-winning Light Bureau

With one solid foot in the world of architecture as CEO for Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Mette Lyng Hansen now places her other foot in the world of light as Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY. As proven business leader, with deep sector knowledge, her profile fits the requirements very well.

As of January 1, 2024, Mette Lyng Hansen will step into her additional role as Head of Light Bureau, part of AFRY. A global business within lighting design with offices in the UK, Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Mette will continue in her role as CEO of Gottlieb Paludan.

“I am very pleased to be able to present the important and broadened responsibility for Mette. Her proven skills and competence will ensure the future business of AFRY Architecture & Design, both within Gottlieb Paludan Architects as well as Light Bureau”, says Helena Paulsson, VP and Head of Business Area Architecture & Design at AFRY.

Light Bureau, established in the UK over 25 years ago, is an independent full-service lighting design agency consisting of multi-disciplinary lighting experts. With numerous, global awards and award-winning projects, Light Bureau has received international recognition and is seen as one of the best in the business.

“To shine the light on society has always been a big part of my life, even privately. Family members have worked professionally in the industry for multiple years, which has provided me with both understanding, insight and dynamics of light. And after many years in the architectural industry, I can vouch for the fact that the design of daylight and architectural lighting plays an integrated role in creating coherent spatial experiences” says Mette Lyng Hansen.

