🇨🇦 Six Start-Ups Selected for Latest GreenShoots Program

Press release from Invest Nova Scotia

Bioenterprise Canada Corporation, Nova Scotia Innovation Hub and Invest Nova Scotia are announcing the companies selected for their latest GreenShoots program intake. Each start-up receives up to $40,000 and business guidance from seasoned professionals to put their plans into action.

This is the seventh cohort for GreenShoots, an initiative launched in 2020 to support early stage Nova Scotia companies focused on innovation in agriculture, food, bioproducts, clean technology, and related sectors.

Below are the six start-ups selected for GreenShoots this round.

Agapyo – Jeff Kostos, Alina Grenier-Arellano, Monika Rak – Sydney – $40,000

Biodegradable and bio-sourced replacement for petroleum-based ABS plastic in consumer products

Clean Valley CIC – Nicholas LaValle, Hunter Bishop, Timothy Edmonds – Dartmouth – $10,000

Technology to turn land-based fish farm waste water into a profit center using microalgae and oysters

Lillianah Technologies – Benjamin Slotnick – Dartmouth – $40,000

Algae-based solution to remove carbon from the ocean and restore balance to marine ecosystems

Marin X – Sheamus MacDonald, Aleksandr Stabenow – Dartmouth, NS – $30,000

Real-time aquaculture monitoring to optimize fish health, sustainability, and production efficiency

Mycaro – Katie McNeill – Kentville, NS – $30,000

Upcycled protein using the power of mycelium

Scotiaderm – Johanna Mercer, Dr. Ann Gordon – Port Williams, NS – $30,000

Topical solutions for the prevention and treatment of moisture-associated skin damage

Bioenterprise Canada Corporation

Bioenterprise is Canada’s food and agritech engine, bringing more than 15 years of industry experience to help businesses connect, innovate and grow. With expert commercialization services, mentorship, public and private funding, and national and global networking, Bioenterprise will help scale your business to create sector-wide impact. www.bioenterprise.ca

Nova Scotia Innovation Hub

The Nova Scotia Innovation Hub was established in 2015 to foster opportunities in the bioeconomy. The organization works to transform Nova Scotia’s renewable resources into opportunities for the province’s economy and people. It is focused on improving access to feedstock supply, fostering collaborations to capitalize on the growing demand for low-carbon products, and providing financial support to help companies achieve critical commercialization milestones. www.novascotiainnovationhub.com

Invest Nova Scotia

Invest Nova Scotia offers programs, services, advice, and other resources that Nova Scotia companies need to grow. Early stage deep technology start-ups are a key focus area for the organization, supporting them through venture capital, incubation facilities, expert advice, and other acceleration initiatives. For more information, visit www.investnovascotia.ca.

Originally published on 27 November by Invest Nova Scotia.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.