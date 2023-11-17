🇨🇦 Investing in Newfoundland and Labrador’s fishers and processors

Press release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador – With the longest coastline in the world, Canada’s coastal communities rely on the fish and seafood industry as an integral contributor to local and regional economies. This is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador today announced funding support for 147 projects through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

The funding—a total contribution of $25,327,448—will help modernize equipment and improve quality, productivity, and sustainability in the Newfoundland and Labrador fish and seafood sector.

Harvesting – 116 projects supporting new equipment and innovative technologies that will advance onboard handling techniques and improve productivity, product quality, and sustainability

Processing – 22 projects targeting advancements in processing technologies and product quality enhancements to improve competitiveness and add value for the industry

Aquaculture – Five projects enabling adoption of new technology and processes to support sustainable development of oyster and salmon

Indigenous partnerships – Four projects supporting sustainability and the modernization of equipment used in the seafood sector

The contribution is from the $400 million AFF, funded by the federal and provincial governments. The AFF focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

Introduced in 2017, the AFF will continue to invest in projects over its seven-year life. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, universities and academia, and industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply.

Quotes

“Investments through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund strengthen the seafood sector in Newfoundland and Labrador. We are proud to contribute to innovation and technologies to help make the sector more efficient, increase sustainability, and enable the sector to compete on a global level.” The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Newfoundland and Labrador has a world-class fishery with incredible potential, and our harvesters and processors have the know-how and determination to grow the fishery. The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is helping unlock that potential, to create more good jobs in the fishery and more value for our province.” The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

“The Atlantic Fisheries Fund continues to make vital investments in the fishing and aquaculture sectors with these latest projects that focus on equipment modernization and improving productivity, product quality and sustainability. I am confident the collective efforts of government, industry and our fishing communities will help position the seafood sector in Newfoundland and Labrador for success.” The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada’s fish and seafood sector.

The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.

The fund helps Canada’s seafood sector meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced.

Eligible projects must focus on: Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector; Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector; Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry-based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.



Originally published on 15 November by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

