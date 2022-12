But production isn't likely to increase next year because of major repair work.

The Yamal LNG project is set to produce 21 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in 2022, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a senior company official.

Production is not likely to increase next year as major repair works are planned, Interfax reported.

