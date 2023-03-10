Winter military exercises are under way in northern Norway

Some 20,000 troops are taking place in operation Joint Viking, and the closely linked naval exercise Joint Warrior.

Some 20,000 soldiers from nine countries along with 50 aircraft and 40 vessels are taking part in the Joint Viking winter exercise currently under way in northern Norway.

The aim of the exercise is to increase preparedness and capability to conduct large-scale joint operations in challenging weather and climate.

Most of the participants come from Norway and the rest from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The exercise, which is held every two years, is the largest exercise held in Norway this year.

Of the 20,000 soldiers, 12,000 are taking part in Joint Viking, while 8,000 take part in the British-led naval exercise Joint Warrior.

Joint Warrior takes place in the sea along the Norwegian coast and is closely connected with Joint Viking.