Winnipeg’s new Inuit gallery celebrates opening with online launch

The exhibit INUA, at the museum's new Qaumajuq center, runs through Dec. 19.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery hosted a virtual opening of its new Qaumajuq centre and its inaugural art exhibit, INUA, on Thursday and hosted another again Friday.

The exhibit of Inuit art includes commissioned pieces and loans, works from the gallery’s 13,000-piece collection, as well the Government of Nunavut’s fine-art collection, now at the art gallery for safekeeping.

The two evening events are co-hosted by Nunavut’s Madeleine Allakariallak, former host of CBC North’s Igalaaq, and feature tours through Qaumajuq and INUA, along with performances.

Allakariallak will take on hosting duties alongside the art gallery’s Stephen Borys and Julia Lafreniere.

The Thursday event took viewers on a tour and then treated to performances by the Igloolik-based circus arts group ArtCirq, throat-singers Nikki Komaksiutiksak and Chastity Swan, among others.

On Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT, there is a “ceremony and celebrate” event. It will include a blessing of Qaumajuq by the Seven Nations of Manitoba and congratulatory messages.

Both events were to be streamed on the art gallery’s website.

The INUA exhibit will continue until Dec. 19.