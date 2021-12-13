Volkswagen invests in a north Sweden wind farm

The automaker will receive 100GWh of clean energy as part of the deal.









The German automaker Volkswagen will invest €40 million in solar and wind power across Europe by 2025, including in the wind park operator WPD Onshore Aldermyrberget in Skellefteå, northern Sweden, according to regional news outlet Affärer i Norr.

By acquiring a stake in the wind park, VW will get about 100GWh of renewable electricity, enough for about 27,000 households.

VW has also invested in Northvolt new giant battery factory currently under construction in Skellefteå. As previously reported by the Barents Observer, the automaker has signed agreements with Northvolt to acquire battery-packs to its series of electric ID vehicles, currently consisting of the models ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3.

“We’re taking a holistic approach to decarbonization: from production through service life to recycling. And we’re the first car maker to support the expansion of renewable energies on an industrial scale,” VW CEO, Ralf Brandstätter, said in a press statement this spring.

The company is the world’s second largest carmaker, producing about 11 million vehicles annually.