US wants to increase visibility of the High North to American policy makers

“From being neglected over many decades in global policy, there is an enormous focus towards the Arctic, not just in the US, but throughout the world.”

When meeting with High North News in Bodø, US Ambassador to Norway, Marc Nathanson, explains that among the political leaders in the United States, there is certainly growing interest in the Arctic.

“I think you will see more and more interest from the US government in the Arctic and the High North,” the Ambassador says.

Business interest and green transition

The increased US focus on the High North over the past years is largely linked to geopolitical developments, with a special eye towards Russian military build-up activities in the North Atlantic and Barents Sea, as well as Chinese interest in the region.

Nathanson however also point out that future interest from the US government in the Arctic also very much will be in terms of climate issues. That also goes for US businesses.

“In the next five to six years, I think you are going to see more interesting investments in the High North from joint ventures, American companies, as well as companies from the EU. And that is not just in the traditional energy sector, but within new technology. This is very interesting and important for the future, and for the green transition.”