US Secretary of State Pompeo to discuss Arctic issues with Greenland’s foreign minister next week

Pompeo will also meet with Danish officials during the trip to Copenhagen.

COPENHAGEN — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss Arctic issues with Greenland’s foreign minister, Steen Lynge, on July 22, the Danish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting, scheduled during a visit by Pompeo to Copenhagen, comes after President Donald Trump in August asked to buy Greenland from Denmark, an offer that Denmark rebuffed.

Pompeo will also meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, the ministry said in a statement.

