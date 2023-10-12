US Icebreaker Healy On Succesful Research Voyage in the Siberian Arctic

While the slender Norwegian Coast Guard vessel KV Svalbard is tone-on-tone with the sky and the sea in grey fall weather in Tromsø, Northern Norway, the visitor, USCGC Healy, sticks out with its red hull and towering figure.

This is the US’ largest coast guard ship and icebreaker – with technical finesse specifically for Arctic research.

Well over a month ago, Healy embarked on a research voyage in the eastern part of the Arctic Ocean from Kodiak, Alaska – and lately, the vessel has operated with the Norwegian coast guard vessel KV Svalbard in the Barents Sea.

The purpose of the voyage was to investigate the condition of the Siberian Arctic – where climate change has significantly affected the ocean, ice, and atmosphere. With several scientists aboard, Healy has operated the Nansen and Amundsen Basins Observational System (NABOS).

In practice, they have recovered existing and deployed new underwater scientific sensors. These measure temperature, salinity, and ocean currents at various depths – and were deployed during a 2021 cruise.

“The voyage has been very successful. It has taken place in both ice-free and ice-covered waters, with an increasing degree of ice towards the end of the mission in particular. Healy is a very capable vessel regarding the ice conditions we encountered, and we had no problems maneuvring for both scientific work and transit,” says Healy’s Commanding Officer, Captain Michele Schallip, to High North News.