Trump administration plans for early January sale of Arctic refuge oil leases

The Bureau of Land Management said Thursday it aims to hold a sale on Jan. 6.

The Trump administration is pushing forward with a controversial plan to sell oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in the final days of Trump’s presidency.

The federal Bureau of Land Management said in a press release Thursday that it plans to publish a notice of the sale on Monday, Dec. 7, with a lease sale planned for Jan. 6, just days before President-elect Joe Biden — who opposes drilling in the refuge — is to be inaugurated.

Last month, the Trump administration asked oil companies to nominate parcels in the refuge’s coastal plain for inclusion in a lease sale.

Opening the refuge to oil and gas drilling has long been a goal of Alaska’s Congressional delegation and other political leaders in the state, who have welcomed the Trump administration’s push to do so.

But environmental groups and some Alaska Native organizations have strongly opposed such efforts because of potential impacts to the Porcupine caribou herd, whose spring calving grounds are in the refuge’s coastal plain.

In addition to opposition from an incoming Biden administration, any oil and gas development would likely be subject to multiple lawsuits seeking to halt it, and companies could struggle to find financing as a growing number of major banks have vowed to not to invest in such development — a trend the Trump administration has separately sought to counter.

