Three French tourists are dead in a fresh avalanche in Arctic Norway

An avalanche in the same region killed a German tourist the previous week.

COPENHAGEN — For the second time in a matter of days, an avalanche has claimed lives in northern Norway.

Three French tourists were pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday after being caught in an avalanche in the municipality of Lyngen earlier that afternoon, the Troms police district announced on Twitter.

The three French men, aged between 60 and 70, had been on a tour together with six other people, according to the report. The other people were unharmed and were taken off the mountain. According to Norwegian media, it was a group of skiers.

Just last week, a 32-year-old German died in an avalanche in Lyngen. Several other people were injured in the two slips.

The municipality of Lyngen is located in Norway’s Arctic, east of the Tromsø and about 1,500 kilometers north of Oslo.