The US and Indian Armies Kickoff Training Exercise in Alaska

Article by High North News

The US and Indian armies have begun the two-week long training exercise “Yudh Abhyas 23” in Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

This is an annual, bilateral exercise between the US and Indian army forces, and the previous exercise was conducted in India in November 2022.

Yudh Abhyas 23 is a U.S. Army Pacific-sponsored exercise, and will involve approximately 300 U.S. and 350 Indian army soldiers, a note from the 11th Airborne Divison states.

Furthermore, the exercise aims to solidify the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership and advances cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

It will also facilitate both Armies to “mutually learn from each other and further strengthen the bonds between the two armies,” a press release from the Indian Ministry of Defence says.

The end of the exercise is October 8th.