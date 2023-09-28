The US and Indian Armies Kickoff Training Exercise in Alaska

By
Hilde-Gunn Bye, High North News
-
18

Article by High North News

Officers and Non-Commissioned Officers of the Embassy of India, U.S. Army 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, and Indian Army 116th Infantry Brigade, 14th Infantry Division, during the opening ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 23 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Sept. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keon Horton).

The US and Indian armies have begun the two-week long training exercise “Yudh Abhyas 23” in Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

This is an annual, bilateral exercise between the US and Indian army forces, and the previous exercise was conducted in India in November 2022.

Yudh Abhyas 23 is a U.S. Army Pacific-sponsored exercise, and will involve approximately 300 U.S. and 350 Indian army soldiers, a note from the 11th Airborne Divison states.

Furthermore, the exercise aims to solidify the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership and advances cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

It will also facilitate both Armies to “mutually learn from each other and further strengthen the bonds between the two armies,” a press release from the Indian Ministry of Defence says.

The end of the exercise is October 8th.