The near-perfect remains of a baby woolly mammoth have been found in Yukon

On Tuesday, a gold miner digging through the permafrost in the Klondike gold fields within Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin first nation traditional territory discovered a frozen woolly mammoth, according to a news release by the Yukon Government and the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin.

After the discovery, members of the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin, scientists, Yukon government officials and miners participated in a ceremony in which they prayed as the animal was unveiled from a tarp and blessed by the elders.

The female mammoth was named Nun cho ga, which means “big baby animal” in the Hän language.

According to the news release, the discovery of Nun cho ga is notable because it is the first near complete and best-preserved woolly mammoth discovered in North America.