Sweden holds first EU presidency meeting north of the Arctic Circle

Sweden took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1.

The first meeting of the Swedish presidency of the European Union was held in Kiruna — Sweden’s northernmost city, located some 145 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle — on Thursday.

The Swedish government, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, invited the European Commission, led by its President Ursula von der Leyen, to an introductory meeting on the Swedish Presidency.

Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf had also traveled to Kiruna to greet the commissioners at the city’s Ice Hotel.

The Swedish Presidency has stated that its priorities over the next six months will be security, competitiveness, green and energy transitions and democratic values and the rule of law.

