Senate report says Arctic security requires ‘human security’

Planned spending by federal government won’t be enough to clear the North’s infrastructure deficit

The nearly $5 billion the federal government plans to spend on modernizing its North American defence won’t be enough to solve infrastructure deficits in the North, according to a report released by a Senate committee Wednesday.

The committee hoped that that new planned spending, which was announced last year, will have “collateral benefits” to improve services such as roads and housing as well as economic development, said Sen. Tony Dean, the chairperson of the Senate’s national security and defence committee.

However, the committee determined, that won’t be possible under the $4.9 billion over six years the federal government announced a year ago.

“[The government] will not address housing [in the North]. They will not address food insecurity. There are a number of things that they will not address,” said Dean at news conference following the release of the study on Wednesday.

In a written response to the committee’s report, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said “Arctic security and sovereignty rely on robust transportation, energy, and telecommunications infrastructure.”

Akeeagok said nation-building investments “are needed to promote social development and realize the full economic potential of our regions and Canada.”