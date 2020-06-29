Russia’s Northern Fleet gets its first new Arctic research vessel in more than 20 years

In a flag-raising ceremony on June 27, the research ship Nikolay Skosyrev was officially included in the Russian Navy’s Hydrographical Service. Its main task will be to conduct hydrographical surveys and marine piloting in northern waters.

The ship is the first new vessel of the kind incorporated in the Russian Northern Fleet in more than 20 years, according to the Russian Navy.

The 59-meter-long vessel with a 1,000-ton deadweight was built at the Vympel Yard in Rybinsk, a central Russian city located on the Volga river. It has three sister ships, serving in the the Baltic Fleet and the Pacific Fleet respectively. Another seven vessels of the kind (Project 19910) are under construction.

In his speech delivered at the flag-raising ceremony, Northern Fleet Head Commander Aleksandr Moiseev underlined that he has great hopes that the ship crew will provide a decent contribution to the country’s development of the Arctic.