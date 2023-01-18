Russian strategic bombers conduct Arctic Ocean patrol flights

Two Russian strategic bombers performed patrol flights over the Arctic Ocean on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.
It said the flights lasted more than 10 hours and took place over neutral waters.
