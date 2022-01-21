Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly over Arctic

Two Tu-160 strategic bombers flew over the Arctic Ocean, the Barents Sea, and the White Sea, officials said.

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers were flown over the Arctic as part of a training flight, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

The flight was conducted over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Barents Sea, and the White Sea, the ministry reported in a statement.

Russia carries out similar training flights over the Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific oceans, as well as over the Black and Baltic Seas on a regular basis.

The two Tupolev T-160 aircraft, which can carry up to 12 short-range nuclear missiles, were in the air for 13 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.