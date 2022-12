Both Norway and Russia regularly conduct such patrols.

MOSCOW — A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet escorted a Norwegian P-3 Orion military surveillance plane flying on Monday over the Barents Sea, which both countries adjoin, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russia’s defense ministry.

Norway regularly conducts such missions over the Barents Sea, as do Russian military aircraft.

The Norwegian P-3s are currently being replaced by the more advanced P-8 surveillance plane.

