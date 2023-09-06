Russian Government Vessel Continues to Follow US Coast Guard Icebreaker on Northern Sea Route

Story originally published by High North News

A few days after US Coast Guard Cutter Healy entered the East Siberian Sea and sailed in proximity to Russia’s Northern Sea Route (NSR) as part of a month-long science expedition to service oceanographic equipment, a government-owned Russian survey vessel continues to follow in its path.

The research and survey vessel Akademik Nemchinov left the port of Pevek on the shore of the East Siberian Sea on 1 September 2023 steaming toward Healy’s location.

The US Coast Guard did not reply to inquiries if the Russian vessel was part of its science mission, but an in-depth news release on the expedition did not suggest any scientific cooperation with other ships. Experts surmise that Akademik Nemchinov is navigating into Healy’s path to keep an eye on it.

“While the reason for the scientific mission leaves no doubt, the interpretation of the routes followed could lead to confusion. Let us not think that a ship of state of a great power neglects this aspect and it is quite deliberate that the Healy may be in the zone where it was joined yesterday by the Russian scientific vessel Akademik Nemchinov. The latter set sail from Pevek, presumably to track it,” explains Hervé Baudu, Chief Professor of Maritime Education at the French Maritime Academy (ENSM).