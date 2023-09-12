Russia Sends Oil Tanker Without Ice Protection Through Arctic For First Time

Selling oil to China via the Arctic

“Desperate countries do desperate things. At least the tanker is double-hulled, thanks to the legal changes made at the International Maritime Organisation after the Exxon Valdez accident,” explains Michael Byers, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia

“Russia is at war, of course, and under severe sanctions. The Kremlin will be desperate to deliver oil to those countries still willing to purchase it, such as China, in order to keep the Russian economy alive,” he further elaborated.

On its route to China, Leonid Loza will also pass through the Bering Strait adjacent to Alaska’s western coast line. Oil tankers passing through the Strait were a rarity until this year.

With the massive Vostok oil project on the Yenisei Bay in the Arctic coming online next year, transit oil shipments through these seasonally ice-covered waters are bound to increase. Tankers without ice-classification represent a new escalation of risk, experts say.

“It does raise the question: Can a rogue state change the general practice of Arctic states? I do not expect to see any of the others following Russia on this,” concludes Byers.