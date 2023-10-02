Russia Out of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council: “Cooperation With the Sámi on the Russian Side Is Severely Affected by Russia’s War”

Last week, Russia announced its exit from the Barents Euro-Arctic Council. This means that regional units and indigenous peoples on the Russian side – the Sami, the Nenets, and the Veps – have also been withdrawn from the Barents cooperation.

The Working Group of Indigenous Peoples (WGIP) in the Barents region has thus lost important participants – who, in practice, have not been able to participate in the cooperation since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Overall, it is Russia that has chosen to withdraw from cooperation, and the consequences of this must be assessed by the other member states. In those assessments, it is natural to include the WGIP or the Sámi Parliaments,” writes Eirik Larsen, a member of the WGIP and representative in the Sámi Parliament in Norway (NSR), in an email to High North News.

“Regardless of Russia’s decision to withdraw, we have, in any case, been prepared to work without the Russian side for the next time. In that sense, the country’s withdrawal does not force any immediate changes in our activities,” Larsen points out.

The Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) members – Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, and the EU – will reportedly clarify the way forward at a ministerial meeting in Joensuu, Finland, on 24 October.

WGIP has an advisory role both to the foreign ministers in the BEAC and regional leaders in the Barents Regional Council.