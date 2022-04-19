Russia needs to prepare as NATO reinforces its borders, TASS reports

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made the remarks days after warning it's Arctic neighbors Sweden and Finland not to join NATO.

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow on January 25, 2022. (Yulia Zyryanova / Sputnik / Pool via Reuters)

A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that NATO’s reinforcement of its borders with Russia was no longer a figure of speech and Moscow should be prepared for possible aggressive action, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

The agency was quoting Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned NATO last week that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave.