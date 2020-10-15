Russia is set to appoint an honorary consul in Greenland

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the creation of the consul after consulting with Greenland’s self-rule authority.

Russia wants to have a diplomatic presence in Nuuk and will appoint an honorary consul to Greenland’s capital, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Moscow last week.

The Russian request was received in February 2020, according to the Greenland news outlet Sermitsiaq, citing information provided by Greenland’s self-rule authority, Naalakkersuisut. Furthermore, Sermitsiaq reports that the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the application in April following consultations with Naalakkersuisut.

Only formalities remain before the candidate may officially resume his or her position.

Earlier this year, the United States re-established its diplomatic presence on the island, with the opening of an American consulate in Nuuk. There is no indication that Russia intends to open a Russian consulate in Greenland.

There are 11 honorary consuls in Greenland, representing a total of 14 countries.