Russia flies nuclear-capable bombers over Arctic as part of training flight

Russia has flown two nuclear-capable Tu-160 strategic bombers over the Arctic Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The flight was conducted over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, the ministry reported in a statement.

Russia carries out similar training flights over the Arctic, Atlantic, and Pacific oceans, as well as over the Black and Baltic Seas on a regular basis, a policy some NATO members regard as unhelpful saber-rattling.

The two Tupolev Tu-160 aircraft, which can carry up to 12 short-range nuclear missiles, were in the air for 7 hours and were accompanied by MiG-31 fighter jets, the Russian Defense Ministry said.