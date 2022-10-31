Rovaniemi gets seven new flight connections to European cities

The growth in seasonal flights suggests Christmas and winter tourism in northern Finland will have a busy season.

Post-pandemic travel is on rise for winter destinations in northern Finland with a wide range of new direct flights from all over Europe to Ivalo, Kittilä and Rovaniemi.

“Winter tourism of Rovaniemi and Lapland is recovering rapidly as demand grows and even exceeds the pre-pandemic level,” said Sanna Kärkkäinen, Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi.

This week, loads of snow came to Finland’s city on the Arctic Circle, for many known as the home to Santa Claus.

Judging from a look at international airlines’ announcements on new flights to Rovaniemi, the winter season of 2022-23 will be busy.

“The super days for route openings are Sunday and Monday 30-31 October,” said Petri Vuori, Director of Finavia’s route development.

Ryanair starts three routes from Dublin, London and Brussels to Rovaniemi.

Later in November, Easyjet adds a route from Bristol and KLM will fly from Amsterdam to the airport that is only a kilometer from the Santa Claus village.

Routes launched last winter season and coming back this year include Easyjet to Rovaniemi from Manchester, London and Mila, as well as Air France from Paris, Turkish Airlines from Istanbul and Eurowings flying from Düsseldorf.

Further north in Lapland, Ivalo welcomes back Lufthansa with a direct flight from Frankfurt. Both Air Baltic and Lufthansa launch flights to Kittilä, from Riga and Munich.