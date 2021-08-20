Obed acclaimed to 3rd term as president of Canada’s national Inuit org

The four-year term will be his last, he said.









Natan Obed has been acclaimed president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a non-profit organization that aims to represent the interests of Inuit across Canada.

Obed was the only person to complete the nomination process required to run for president, according to a news release from ITK on Thursday.

This will be Obed’s third term, and his last. He recently told Nunatsiaq News he will not run again.

During his time at the helm of ITK, Obed has overseen initiatives such as the launch of the National Inuit Health Survey, secured funding for an Inuit Nunangat university and released the National Inuit Climate Change Strategy.

Obed’s term will last four years.