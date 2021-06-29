Nunavut’s government will host a women’s leadership forum in August

The four-day event, called Arnait Tulliningit, aims to build capacity among Nunavummiut women.

The Government of Nunavut is hosting a leadership forum in August to build capacity among Nunavummiut women.

Arnait Tulliningit, which refers to a women’s trail, will be held in Rankin Inlet Aug. 23-26.

The GN’s department of Family Services is hosting the four-day event with funding provided through the federal government’s Women and Gender Equality Canada department.

“The forum aims to empower Nunavut’s women and girls using traditional knowledge, skills, and their roles as natural leaders,” the Family Services department said in a June 28 release.

“Attendees will work to build progressive steps forward, to further social, economic and political opportunities, and set the foundation for social change and gender equality in Nunavut.”

The workshops will be guided by Pilimmakharniq/Pijariuqharniq, the department said, an Inuit approach to skill development through observation, mentoring, practice and effort.

One participant can be nominated to attend per community, the department said. Participants’ accommodations, meals and travel will be covered.

To register to attend the event, contact Myna Kiguktak at 867-975-5212 or by emailing [email protected]