Nunavut premier announces senior staff shakeup

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok named a new press secretary and deputy minister of human resources as part of some senior management changes announced Monday afternoon.

Michele LeTourneau is stepping in as press secretary as Beth Brown — a former Nunatsiaq News and CBC reporter — leaves that role, according to the Government of Nunavut news release.

LeTourneau comes from a background in journalism and communications.

“Through Ms. LeTourneau, my office will ensure Nunavummiut stay informed about the work cabinet is doing to fulfill the Katujjiluta mandate,” Akeeagok said in the release.

“I’d like to thank Beth Brown for her professional devotion as press secretary over the past year, serving both my office and all Nunavummiut diligently.”

Akeeagok also announced that Kristie Cronin is the new deputy minister of human resources. Cronin takes on the job after working 25 years in human resources, most recently with Essex County in southwestern Ontario.

She replaces Les Hickey, who was deputy minister since May 2022 and who is returning the GN’s Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Assistant comptroller general Alma Power, who has served as acting deputy minister this summer, returns to the Finance Department.

“Ms. Cronin will be tasked with leading our efforts to find and keep the skilled and talented people we need to create a better future for all Nunavummiut,” Akeeagok said.

Located in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, Nunatsiaq News is dedicated to covering affairs in Nunavut and the Nunavik territory of Quebec since 1973. It has been a partner to ArcticToday and its predecessors since 2016.