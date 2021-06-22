Nunavik reopens for tourism

Nunavik health officials have reopened the region to tourism.

This announcement comes a week after authorities lifted quarantine requirements for Nunavik residents.

Fully vaccinated travellers must provide a negative COVID-19 test between 48 and 72 hours before boarding a flight to Nunavik, as well as a second test seven days after arrival to the region.

But fully vaccinated people will not be required to quarantine at any point in their travels, the health board said in a news release Monday.

To be considered fully vaccinated, travellers must have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine followed by a 14-day waiting period.

Unvaccinated people are still able to travel to Nunavik, the health board said, though they must produce a negative COVID-19 test and then quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

All travellers are still required to fill out an official authorization to enter Nunavik at least 72 hours before their departure, and people are still required to wear masks on flights and in public places throughout the region.

As of June 21, 70 percent of Quebecers have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Government of Quebec data.

In Nunavik, statistics from late May show just 35 percent of Nunavimmiut have a first dose, while 20 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.