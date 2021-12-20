Nunavik quarantine for travelers takes effect

The measure is aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.









Travelers from the south who are bound for Nunavik are now required to undergo a 10-day quarantine if they have not received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new measures took effect on Sunday, and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services says the goal is to prevent the new Omicron variant from spreading in the region.

“This new variant is significantly more contagious than Delta variant, which ended up infecting more than 1,000 Nunavimmiut in the past two months,” the board said in a Facebook post.

Travelers may undergo their quarantines in the south before their departure, in Nunavik upon their arrival, or a combination of both. Travelers are required to present a negative test before their departure, take a test on their fifth day of quarantine, and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

While quarantining, travelers are not allowed to visit places or welcome visitors; however, they are allowed to go outside alone or with people they are quarantining with, and they are allowed to receive food and medication deliveries.

Travelers entering the region more than 14 days after receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are not required to quarantine. The health board is still encouraging them to self-monitor for symptoms, wear masks and avoid gatherings.