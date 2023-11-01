Nova Scotia eyes 2 bays under provincial jurisdiction for wind farms (CBC)

Originally published by the CBC on 31 October.

The Nova Scotia government has identified two bays under provincial jurisdiction as potential sites for marine wind farms.

They are Chedabucto Bay, at the Atlantic entrance to the Strait of Canso, and St. Georges Bay, in the Northumberland Strait.

But the government insists nothing will proceed until fishermen are consulted.

“We know that there are major winds there and something could happen there,” said Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton.