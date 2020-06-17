Norwegian resumes flights to nine destinations in northern Scandinavia

Norwegian Air will resume flights to airports in northern Sweden and Norway in July and August program.

With more European countries reopening society by partly lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Norwegian Air Shuttle says it’s time to prepare more planes for takeoff, believing more people will travel during summer.

From July 1, the airliner plans to reopen 76 routes to destinations throughout Europe.

Flying from hubs in Oslo and Stockholm, flights will go to nine airports in the northern Scandinavia.

In Norway, that includes Kirkenes for flights in July and Alta for flights in August. Harstad, Tromsø and Bodø will have flights from Oslo in both July and August. Norwegian will also fly to Longyearbyen, the world’s northernmost airport for commercial passenger traffic, but only via Tromsø and not with any direct flights from Oslo.

In Sweden, the “red nose” airline is opening 11 flights per week to Luleå and Umeå for bookings in July and August. Sweden’s northernmost airport Kiruna is included in the booking system for flights in August, although Kiruna is not mentioned in the company’s Swedish press release.

The COVID-19 outbreak is by no means over, and all passengers over 6 years old are requested to wear face masks. Norwegian also says that no food service will take place onboard.