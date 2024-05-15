Norwegian Government Proposes Significant Increase in Defense Budget
By Elías Thorsson - May 15, 2024
The Norwegian Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, has unveiled the revised national budget for 2024, with a key focus on bolstering the country’s defense capabilities, High North News reports. The proposed budget includes a substantial increase in defense spending, aiming to strengthen the Norwegian Armed Forces and meet NATO’s two percent target by 2024.
- The revised budget outlines a NOK 13 billion increase in defense spending, with allocations aimed at enhancing both domestic and international defense efforts.
- Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram emphasized the government’s commitment to investing in defense, with the defense budget surpassing NOK 100 billion for the first time.
- Of the NOK 13 billion increase, NOK 6 billion is earmarked for increased military support to Ukraine, while NOK 7 billion is allocated for enhancing operational capabilities within the Norwegian Armed Forces.
- The proposed budget includes NOK 5 billion to expedite initiatives outlined in the long-term defense plan, facilitating early implementation of key projects such as property development and equipment acquisition.
- Additionally, funds are allocated for strengthening the Home Guard, maintenance of naval vessels and aircraft, and enhancing training and operational activities for the Armed Forces.
- The government’s Long-Term Plan on Defense, presented earlier this year, outlines a comprehensive strategy to bolster Norway’s defense with a total investment of NOK 600 billion over the next 12 years, culminating in a defense budget of NOK 166 billion by 2036.
- The proposed increase in defense spending reflects the government’s commitment to national security and aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen Norway’s defense capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.